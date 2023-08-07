Passenger files lawsuit over PTSD after witnessing ground worker being ingested by jet engine at SA Airport

The plaintiff saw David Renner die while she was sitting aboard the airplane.

SAN ANTONIO — An airplane passenger who witnessed a ground crew worker as he was fatally ingested into a jet engine is suing the company that employed him after she experienced post-traumatic stress over the incident.

David Renner died June 23 at the San Antonio International Airport. His death was ruled a suicide.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit had boarded Delta Airlines Flight 1111 and was seated on the same side of the plane as the jet engine where Renner's death took place. She was looking out the window when he advanced toward the "ingestion zone" and was killed.

The lawsuit seeks damages from Unifi, the company that employed Renner, and from Renner's estate.