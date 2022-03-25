Parts of I-35W in Fort Worth to be closed this weekend due to construction

The construction is part of a nearly $1 billion North Tarrant Express project.

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you're traveling in Fort Worth this weekend, be sure to check out the information below, as traffic could get a bit messy.

According to officials from TEXpress, parts of Interstate 35W in Fort Worth will be closed this weekend as work continues on a nearly $1 billion North Tarrant Express project.

Officials say improvements will be made in the main lanes and frontage roads along a 7.2-mile stretch of I-35W between North Tarrant Parkway and Eagle Parkway.

The following closures will occur from 9 p.m. on Friday, March 25, to 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26:

All lanes of northbound I-35W from N. Tarrant Parkway to Heritage Trace Parkway will be closed. Traffic will be redirected along the frontage road.

All lanes of eastbound and westbound Heritage Trace Parkway over I-35W will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Basswood Boulevard. Westbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.

All lanes of eastbound and westbound N. Tarrant Parkway over I-35W will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Basswood Boulevard. Westbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.

The on-ramp to northbound I-35W from Basswood Boulevard will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to the next entrance at Heritage Trace Parkway.

All lanes of eastbound and westbound Westport Parkway will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be redirected to SH 170. Westbound traffic will be redirected to Alliance Boulevard.



The following closures will occur between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 27: