Parts of I-35W in Fort Worth to be closed this weekend due to construction

FORT WORTH, Texas — If you're traveling in Fort Worth this weekend, be sure to check out the information below, as traffic could get a bit messy.
According to officials from TEXpress, parts of Interstate 35W in Fort Worth will be closed this weekend as work continues on a nearly $1 billion North Tarrant Express project.
Officials say improvements will be made in the main lanes and frontage roads along a 7.2-mile stretch of I-35W between North Tarrant Parkway and Eagle Parkway.
The following closures will occur from 9 p.m. on Friday, March 25, to 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 26:
- All lanes of northbound I-35W from N. Tarrant Parkway to Heritage Trace Parkway will be closed.
- Traffic will be redirected along the frontage road.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound Heritage Trace Parkway over I-35W will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Basswood Boulevard.
- Westbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound N. Tarrant Parkway over I-35W will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Basswood Boulevard.
- Westbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.
- The on-ramp to northbound I-35W from Basswood Boulevard will be closed.
- Traffic will be redirected to the next entrance at Heritage Trace Parkway.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound Westport Parkway will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic will be redirected to SH 170.
- Westbound traffic will be redirected to Alliance Boulevard.
The following closures will occur between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 27:
- All lanes of northbound I-35W at SH-170 will be closed.
- Traffic will be redirected along the frontage road.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound SH-170 over I-35W will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.
- Westbound traffic will be redirected to Alliance Boulevard.
- All lanes of eastbound and westbound Westport Parkway under I-35W will be closed.
- Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Golden Triangle Boulevard.
- Westbound traffic will be redirected to Alliance Boulevard.