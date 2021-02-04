Parkland Hospital reports breach involving Dallas County jail health information

The hospital did not state how many people were affected by the breach. Officials said they are contacting those who were impacted.

DALLAS — Parkland Health & Hospital System announced a breach of protected health information Friday involving the Dallas County jail system.

Parkland helps provide healthcare to those incarcerated in the Dallas County jail, officials said. Officials said they are contacting the impacted patients regarding the breach.

According to a news release, a Parkland employee accidentally sent an email to a Dallas County employee in January. The email contained protected health information in the form of lab test invoices. This included the name of patients, their birthdate, and the name of the diagnostic test.

An internal investigation was conducted and the hospital officials said in February, the Dallas County employee who received the email realized it had been sent by mistake.

Officials said that person did not open the email and deleted it the day it was received. The deleted email was then permanently deleted, according to the news release.