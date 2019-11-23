DALLAS — A police officer at Parkland Hospital was arrested on a rape charge over the weekend, authorities say.

Police were called to the hospital on Saturday after Keivon Gamble, 28, was involved in an altercation with a woman in the parking lot, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

Authorities say the victim was not a patient at the hospital.

Gamble was booked into the Dallas County jail on a rape charge and two assault charges, records show. He bonded out a few days later.

According to the affidavit, Gamble is accused of raping and assaulting the woman earlier this month.

In one incident, the victim told authorities Gamble pulled her hair, causing knots on her scalp. He is also accused of punching the woman in the back, causing several bruises on her body, police say.

On that same day, Gamble forced the woman to have sex with him, according to the affidavit.The victim told investigators she was crying during the assault and told Gamble “no, no, stop, no,” multiple times.

Police say Gamble admitted to holding the victim down and have “rough sex” with her. He also acknowledged that the victim told him to stop during the incident.

On Friday, a hospital spokesperson confirmed Gamble is currently on administrative leave pending the investigation for rape charges.

