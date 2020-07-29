Parker County surpasses 1,000 total COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 1 day after having record daily count

From March 23 to June 22, state officials reported double-digit daily cases in Parker Co. once, with 124 total cases. The county has had 205 cases the past two days.

Parker County reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, giving the county more than 1,000 cases since tracking began in March.

After three straight days of no new cases from July 4 to July 6, Parker County had 344 total cases at that point. Since then, the county has seen 685 of its 1,029 total cases reported. This includes a record 142 new cases reported last Thursday and then a new record of 158 cases on Tuesday.

Since July 6, the county has also seen eight of its 10 reported deaths, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Parker County Judge Pat Deen issued a new order Tuesday that includes guidelines for nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Any new resident in one of these Parker County facilities has to self-quarantine for 14 days. Facilities are also required to conduct "full decontamination" of a building if two people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Palo Pinto County is another nearby county seeing a rise in cases during a similar time period.

Last week, Palo Pinto had five straight days of double-digit cases, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Until July 21, Palo Pinto had only had double-digit cases one day (July 14) since tracking began in mid-March.

The county has had 158 total cases of COVID-19 and three total deaths, according to state officials.