Parker County Sheriff's Office investigating deaths of man and woman found outside home

The Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating the deaths of two people found in a home in Weatherford Sunday night.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a shots-fired call around 9 p.m. When they arrived at the home in the 300 block of RT Lane, they found a 60-year-old man and 56-year-old woman dead on the grass outside the house, according to to a Monday news release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death for both people. On Monday, the medical examiner's office identified the bodies as John Charles Sears and Rhonda Renee Sears.

The cause of death for John Charles Sears was ruled as a suicide. There has not been an official cause of death listed for Rhonda Renee Sears yet.

Parler County Sheriff's Office public information officer Danie Huffman said the address "shows to have a prior history which is part of the active investigation."

