PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Investigators hope a composite drawing will help in identifying the remains of a woman found in 2018.
Hunters discovered the skeletal remains on Dec. 29, 2018, in a pasture north of Lake Weatherford, according to Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler.
On Wednesday, authorities released a composite drawing and asked for the public's help with information regarding events leading up to the woman's death.
RELATED: Hunters find skull and bones and a pink bathrobe tie on North Texas property
The drawing was created by a forensic artist with the Texas Rangers after a biological profile was developed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.
Officials say the drawing fits the profile of a Hispanic or Asian woman in her late 20s to early 30s. Authorities say her height ranges from 4-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-3-inches.
It is likely that the woman died anywhere from 2015 to spring 2018, according to officials.
“We are seeking a definitive identification with family members to come forward and conduct a DNA comparison,” Fowler said.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817- 594-8845.
More on WFAA:
- Shooting leads to chase, crash in The Colony
- Plano and Garland firefighters offering peer support to Midland, Odessa first responders
- After farewell flight, American Airlines retires its MD-80 fleet to boneyard
- West Texas shooter got AR-style weapon used in rampage through private sale
- 'There's no way': Celina homeowner frustrated after water bill goes up hundreds of dollars