PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Investigators hope a composite drawing will help in identifying the remains of a woman found in 2018. 

Hunters discovered the skeletal remains on Dec. 29, 2018, in a pasture north of Lake Weatherford, according to Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler.

On Wednesday, authorities released a composite drawing and asked for the public's help with information regarding events leading up to the woman's death.

The drawing was created by a forensic artist with the Texas Rangers after a biological profile was developed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.  

Officials say the drawing fits the profile of a Hispanic or Asian woman in her late 20s to early 30s. Authorities say her height ranges from 4-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-3-inches. 

It is likely that the woman died anywhere from 2015 to spring 2018, according to officials. 

Composite drawing created by forensic artist
Parker County Sheriff's Office

“We are seeking a definitive identification with family members to come forward and conduct a DNA comparison,” Fowler said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at 817- 594-8845.

