'Unattended package' at Parker County courthouse prompts closure, traffic diversions

Parker County officials have closed Weatherford Courthouse Square after an unattended package was left at the courthouse Tuesday afternoon.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said authorities are currently at the scene, investigating the unattended package that was left near the south side of the courthouse.

"The safety of our citizens is our first priority," Fowler said. "We assure the public that we are taking every precautionary measure. We will keep the public updated as our investigation continues."

As of 1:15 p.m., the area remains closed and drivers should continue to seek an alternate route.

Please avoid the downtown area at this time. Seek alternative routes. #WeatherfordTx pic.twitter.com/YnHQkkhkAf — WeatherfordTX PD (@WPDTX) November 3, 2020