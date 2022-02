Crews are currently battling the fire near Ashwood Street and Highway 199, just west of Azle.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A grass fire in Parker County has led to some evacuations Monday afternoon, officials said.

Crews are currently battling the fire near Ashwood Street and Highway 199, just west of Azle and near Sanctuary.

Parker County emergency management said the sheriff's office is conducting evacuations but did not specify how many residents were affected.

Thick, black smoke could be seen in the area from an aerial view.