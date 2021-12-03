Parker County appoints Russ Authier as new county sheriff

Authier has served as the Parker County Chief Deputy since 2009. He replaces Larry Fowler, who died in February.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Parker County commissioners appointed Russ Authier as the new county sheriff Friday morning.

Authier has served as the Parker County Chief Deputy since 2009. He will accept the role pending the outcome of the next general election in November of 2022.

Authier replaces Larry Fowler, who died in February at the age of 82. Fowler served at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Weather Police Department, the United State Marshals Service and the Parker County District’s Attorney’s Office.