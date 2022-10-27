Panhandling in certain parts of Dallas could lead to $500 ticket

City council members voted 14-1 in favor of these changes.

There will now be parts of Dallas where panhandling could lead to a $500 fine.

Wednesday, Dallas City Council approved two ordinances that bans people from asking for money in certain areas of the city.

One of these new ordinances bans pedestrians from medians that are less than six feet wide or in the middle of a street that doesn't have a median. The other ordinance allows city marshals to hand out citations to pedestrians violating the first ordinance.

If someone is panhandling in these situations, it could cost up to $500 in fines.

City council members voted 14-1 in favor of these changes. Many on the council called these ordinances as a step towards solving a "public safety issue."

This agenda item from Wednesday's meeting read as follows:

Earlier in October, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced pedestrian traffic deaths had increased by 15% in Texas in 2021. The state saw 5,366 traffic crashes involving pedestrians last year, which resulted in 841 deaths and 1,470 other serious injuries.

A report published by the City of Dallas Auditor's Office in June gave recommendations on how to improve pedestrian safety and where the city has been falling short.