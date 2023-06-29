Fire crews battling 'Storage Fire' near Possum Kingdom Lake

As of Thursday morning, the North Texas fire had burned approximately 551 acres and was 40% contained, officials said.

PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a report on the fire from WFAA Daybreak. We'll continue to update this story.

Fire crews were working to put out a fire in Palo Pinto County on Thursday morning.

The fire, dubbed "Storage Fire," had burned approximately 511 acres and was 40% contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire is located between S. State Highway 16 and Possum Kingdom Lake.

Texas A&M Forest Service said Thursday morning that all containment lines around the fire's perimeter had been finished. Crews would widen and improve these lines throughout the day, officials said.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service incident viewer, the "Storage Fire" was the largest active fire burning in the state of Texas. Further west, the "Rolling Pin Fire" in Nolan County had burned 150 acres and was 95% contained as of Thursday morning.

Update: the #StorageFire in Palo Pinto County is 511 acres and 40% contained. All containment lines around the fire's perimeter have been finished. Crews will widen and improve these lines today while looking for heat near the fire's edge. #txfire pic.twitter.com/p0UBVG1XEu — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) June 29, 2023

