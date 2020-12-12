Pack some patience and maybe a snack, 'Lights at Interlochen' will likely see more cars and longer lines during pandemic

Police in Arlington are asking those who visit the popular route for Christmas lights to plan ahead.

A beloved drive-thru Christmas tradition in North Texas began Friday night and it could be the event’s biggest in some time due to the ongoing pandemic.

Around 200 homeowners in Arlington’s Lake Interlochen community (who aren’t shy when it comes to putting up Christmas lights) welcomed holiday visitors for the first time this year for the annual "Lights at Interlochen."

The popular (and free) route to see Christmas lights in the area draws hundreds every year.

But in a pandemic, when any fun activity that doesn’t involve leaving a car is preferred, the Arlington Police Department cautioned families ahead of opening weekend to likely expect more traffic than usual.

WFAA sent a car through the event Friday night and needless to say, it was pretty packed.

A spokesperson for Arlington police advised visitors to make sure their car is gassed up, that folks riding have some food or drinks, and that they’ve used the restroom before getting in line.

Anyone can drive through the neighborhood from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Dec.11 and 12.