TERRELL, Texas -- A group of residents at a Terrell mobile home park say they are going to contest their property tax, believing they shouldn't have to pay it at all.

Lynn and Janet Roberts made the decision a year ago to boil down their lives at their home in Terrell to 399 square feet. Buying a tiny house and parking it in a rented lot simplified their lives and their finances.

"We love it," said Janet. "When we first look at these houses, they said there wouldn't be any property taxes."

Then they and their fellow downsizers on the block got a bill from Kaufman County telling them to pay up.

"We've already paid sales tax on it," said Lynn. "Now they want to charge property tax, that's like double taxation."

County records classify the Roberts dwelling as a mobile home, which would require property taxes. But the couple says that's wrong.

"Our title shows that it's an RV and nothing else," said Lynn.

In Texas, RV's on aren't required to pay, according to Kaufman County's Tax Assessor. He tells WFAA he welcomes the owners disputing their assessment. He's also reaching out to other counties in North Texas to verify how they have handled this new phase of trending homes on wheels.

"We're gonna fight this and we think we can win," said Lynn.

The Roberts gave up a lot to live this way, so they'll do what it takes to protect the perks of a mobile life.

