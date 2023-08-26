Two dogs missing after tractor trailer overturns injuring driver Saturday afternoon

BCSO said the 18-wheeler crash shut down the northbound lanes of I-35 at 1604. The dogs are black Texas healers.

Example video title will go here for this video

VON ORMY, Texas — A Fort Worth couple desperately needs your help finding their two dogs, which got out after the 18-wheeler truck they were riding inside overturned.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said nobody was seriously hurt in the crash, but it shut down traffic in the northbound lanes of I-35 at 1604 in southwest Bexar County. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday in Von Ormy. Transguide traffic cameras showed the truck overturned in the median, and crews were working to clear the road and remove the truck.

Marcus Mooney said he was driving on I-35 when a blowout cuased him to hit the guard rail, and roll his truck over.

"I remember something over my head moving it and there were like three or four guys asking if I was ok and helping me out of the truck through the windshield," said Mooney.

Two dogs that were inside the truck got loose when the crash occurred. Both dogs are Texas healers and are still lost as of Sunday morning. Maggie is wearing a blue collar and Flower has on a lime green harness. Both dogs are micro-chipped and are companions for Marcus.

"We all laughingly call them his ride or die dogs meaning they go everywhere coast to coast north to south they have been from Vermont to L.A," said Mooney.

After the accident, Marcus didn't want to get into the ambulance—he wanted to look for his dogs and not knowing where they are is excrutiating for him.

"To not know whether they are injured or need medical services whether they need to see a vet it's been a really rough night," said Mooney.

If you see the dogs, please try to contain them and contact the dogs' owners, Marcus or Dee, by text at (817) 771-0101.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.