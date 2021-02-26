Officials: At least 6 fires reported overnight, 3 may have been caused by lightning

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, according to fire officials.

DALLAS — Firefighters in North Texas responded to at least six fires overnight. McKinney officials believe three of the fires may have been caused by lightning. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, according to fire officials.

Below is confirmed information about each fire as of 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Dallas

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex near the 9800 block of Brockman Drive.

DFR officials said when firefighters arrived at the scene, a two-story apartment building was fully in flames. Additional crews were called and firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Officials said the cause remains under investigation.

Frisco

Firefighters in Frisco responded to two structure fires overnight and were also sent to Little Elm and Prosper to help with fires there.

One of the Frisco fires was at the 14600 block of Prairie Hill Drive, while the other fire was at the 2500 block of Sage Ridge Drive.

Crews said when they arrived at these scenes the fire was burning through the roofs and the walls were collapsing. The cause of both fires in Frisco is under investigation.

Frisco Firefighters are currently(Midnight) working two structure fires inside Frisco and providing mutual aid for a fire in Little Elm and a fire in Prosper. pic.twitter.com/RddQSfrE1m — Frisco Firefighters (@FriscoFFs3732) February 26, 2021

McKinney

McKinney firefighters responded to three fires in the same area possibly caused by lightning. Authorities said no injuries reported at any of the fires.

McKinney firefighters working three possible lightning fires tonight in the same area. This one was on Challis Trail. No injuries reported at any of the fires. Investigators are on the scenes. pic.twitter.com/Kl382Silsi — mckinneyfire (@mckinneytxfire) February 26, 2021