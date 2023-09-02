COVID-19 hospitalizations decreasing, over 50 deaths reported, officials say

This is now the 20th straight day the department has reported fewer than 500 hospitalizations for the North Texas area.

DALLAS — North Texas is continuing to see a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths across the area.

On Jan. 4, 2023, North Texas Trauma Service Area E had more than 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time since Feb. 2022.

Here is a closer look at what certain COVID-19 statistics currently look like in the North Texas area.

Hospitalizations for North Texas Trauma Service Area E remain below 500

There are currently 428 COVID-19 patients in hospitals from Trauma Service Area E, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This is the 20th straight day the department has reported fewer than 500 hospitalizations for the North Texas area.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 21, 2022, when there were 4,341 patients in the area's hospitals.

Trauma Service Area E currently has a 14-day average of 419 hospitalizations.

The counties in this area include:

Collin

Cooke

Dallas

Denton

Ellis

Erath

Fannin

Grayson

Hood

Hunt

Johnson

Kaufman

Navarro

Palo Pinto

Parker

Rockwall

Somervell

Tarrant

Wise

14 new reported deaths for Dallas County in February

As of Wednesday, the last day of a reported COVID-19 death in Dallas County happened on Feb. 20, 2023, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. The last time the county had more than 10 reported deaths happened on Feb. 21, 2022, when there were 10.

In February, there were 14 reported COVID-19 deaths in Dallas County.

The record-high number of deaths that reportedly happened in a single day happened on Dec. 29, 2020, when there were 43 reported deaths.

28 new reported deaths for Tarrant County in February

As of Wednesday, the last day of a reported COVID-19 death in Tarrant County happened on Feb. 20, 2023, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. The last time the county had more than 10 reported deaths happened on Feb. 16, 2022, when there were 12 deaths.

In February, there were 28 reported COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County.

The record-high number of deaths that reportedly happened in a single day happened on Jan. 6, 2021, when there were 33 reported deaths.

10 new reported deaths for Collin County in February

As of Wednesday, the last day of a reported COVID-19 death in Collin County happened on Feb. 17, 2023, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. The last time the county had more than 10 reported deaths happened on Feb. 23, 2022, when there were 10.

In February, there were 10 reported COVID-19 deaths in Collin County.

The record-high number of deaths that reportedly happened in a single day happened on Jan. 11, 2022, and Jan. 20, 2022, when there were 13 reported deaths on both days.

5 new reported deaths for Denton County so far in January

As of Wednesday, the last day of a reported COVID-19 death in Denton County happened on Feb. 20, 2023, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows. The last time the county had more than 10 reported deaths happened on Jan. 29, 2022, when there were 11. This was also the record-high for deaths in a single day for the county.