While I have your attention: Tashara Parker

Tashara is a "community-focused storyteller,” who blends her passion for underserved people and organizations with an unwavering spirit of empathy.

Tashara Parker is a traffic reporter and anchor featured on WFAA's Daybreak. She joined the Dallas, Texas station in 2019.

For more than six years, Tashara has covered the region’s news. She is a "community-focused storyteller,” who blends her passion for underserved people and organizations with an unwavering spirit of empathy.

Originally from Houston, Tashara's grandmother raised her after adopting Tashara at 2 years old.

"I feel like Black women in media period have to work 100 times harder than the next person. I say the next person, than a white person in this same exact filed, in this same exact position," said Tashara.

She said when she first started in journalism, her mistakes were blown up and she felt terrible.

"Black women, we are put in some awkward positions," she said.

The public has been conditioned to see one type of person on TV, in movies and other high profiles roles. That is slowly changing.

"I love that so many more people are wearing their hair natural. I love rocking my natural fro," Tashara said.