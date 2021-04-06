While I have your attention: Alex Rozier

Reporter for WFAA Channel 8 News

DALLAS — In May of 2020 we handed over our platform to Black voices in our North Texas community through a series called “While I Have Your Attention.”

Those courageous souls spoke out against racial bias, race based violence, and systemic racism.

Now, as we mark another Pride Month that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, we are, once again, turning our platform over to our family, friends, and neighbors to amplify even more voices in the struggle for equality in America.

Alex Rozier

"Be happy. Don't question who you are. You need to be there for your friend. For your family member. For your loved one when they need you."