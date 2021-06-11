While I have your attention: Steph Rosales

Owner, Killer Fit Camp in Dallas

DALLAS — In May of 2020 we handed over our platform to Black voices in our North Texas community through a series called “While I Have Your Attention.”

Those courageous souls spoke out against racial bias, race based violence, and systemic racism.

Now, as we mark another Pride Month that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, we are, once again, turning our platform over to our family, friends, and neighbors to amplify even more voices in the struggle for equality in America.

Steph Rosales

"I feel like so many people joke about coming out or maybe they don't understand the strength it takes. When you have to think back at moments in your life when you felt like you didn't deserve to be alive, where you felt like you had to hide yourself, that's super tough."

"I knew I was gay when I was 4."

"I tried having boyfriends. I tried really hard. I tried the whole wearing dresses and painting my nails and it didn't feel right. It didn't feel like me. ... Imagine being born in a mold, and not loving yourself in that mold and having to face that everyday."

"I don't know what happens after this earth, so living your most authentic and true self is so important."

"If religion is the reason why you are preventing yourself from loving somebody whose part of this community, you need to take a step back and look at why God and Jesus are here in the first place. It's not hate."