While I have your attention: June Chow

Owner of Hello Dumpling in East Dallas

DALLAS — In May of 2020 we handed over our platform to Black voices in our North Texas community through a series called “While I Have Your Attention.”

Those courageous souls spoke out against racial bias, race based violence, and systemic racism.

Now, as we’ve witnessed an acceleration of attacks on our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, we are, once again, turning our platform over to our family, friends, and neighbors to amplify even more voices in the struggle for equality in America.

June Chow

"Hello Dumpling is visible in my community, and throughout the pandemic it's been so well supported, and I'm so grateful. But I've had microaggressions. I've had people say, 'oh! You don't have an accent,' and when that's vocalized, and I hear that, I'm a little bit taken aback.