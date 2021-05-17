While I have your attention: Jinny Cho

Owner of Detour Doughnuts and Coffee in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — In May of 2020 we handed over our platform to Black voices in our North Texas community through a series called “While I Have Your Attention.”

Those courageous souls spoke out against racial bias, race based violence, and systemic racism.

Now, as we’ve witnessed an acceleration of attacks on our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, we are, once again, turning our platform over to our family, friends, and neighbors to amplify even more voices in the struggle for equality in America.

Jinny Cho

"The Asian-American experience is more like death-by-a-thousand-cuts rather than outright violence."

"Growing up, I did a very good job being as white as possible. That's how I was taught to be in order to assimilate. That's pretty much every Asian-American kid's story."

"The amount of self-hatred that we have for the shape of our eyes, the color of our hair. It's a massive identity crisis that came from the need to fit in ... it is a lot to unlearn."