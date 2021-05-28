While I have your attention: Galileo Jumaoas

Catholic priest and Interim Executive Director of the Multiethnic Education Economic Development Center

DALLAS — In May of 2020 we handed over our platform to Black voices in our North Texas community through a series called “While I Have Your Attention.”

Those courageous souls spoke out against racial bias, race based violence, and systemic racism.

Now, as we’ve witnessed an acceleration of attacks on our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, we are, once again, turning our platform over to our family, friends, and neighbors to amplify even more voices in the struggle for equality in America.

Galileo Jumaoas

"I used to be in real estate for 15 years. When I used to do my real estate work, I do cold the calling on the phone, and then when they see me, the first question they ask is, 'where do you come from?'"

"They won't take me as their realtor because I have a different color and a different origin. I lost so many sales."

"I love here in America because of the diversity, but then I realize that there is still that racial discrimination. It is embedded into the history of American life."