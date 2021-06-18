While I have your attention: Brad Pritchett

He's the vice president of marketing and communications at the American Heart Association, and the senior co-chairman of the Black Tie Dinner.

DALLAS — In May of 2020 we handed over our platform to Black voices in our North Texas community through a series called “While I Have Your Attention.”

Those courageous souls spoke out against racial bias, race based violence, and systemic racism.

Now, as we mark another Pride Month that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, we are, once again, turning our platform over to our family, friends, and neighbors to amplify even more voices in the struggle for equality in America.

Brad Pritchett

"Knowing at a very early age I was different, the only thing I knew to change that was to pray. And so, the last thing I would say every night was, 'God, please fix me.' I wanted to be normal. And I said that prayer for 20 years."

"I had a high school girlfriend, we were engaged in college. It wasn't until I took my first job with other gay people that I realized that I needed to come out of the closet."

"It was in between gigs, and I came home - staying with my father at the time. He said, 'are you gay?' and I said, 'yes, I am.' and he said, 'you are no longer welcome in my home.' I had walked out of the house that next morning and my dad - I don't know if I've ever shared this - he had cut me out of every single photo and wrote one simple note that says, 'you're dead to me.'"

"I share that journey of, of just sadness, because it did get better. Fast forward all these years where my mom is my best friend. ... and my dad is, as well."

"I would encourage parents of a child whose trying to figure themselves out, continue to be supportive. Help your child find what makes them the most happy and the most secure. It may feel odd at times ... your reaction and your support matters."