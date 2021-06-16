Wednesday's Child: Sisters 11-year-old Amanda and 10-year-old Stephanie in need of forever family to 'love, nurture, accept them'

The girls have been down a long road the last five years in foster care.

After five years in foster care, two little sisters are asking a lot of questions about when their forever family will adopt them.

Surrounded by their advocates during an adventure to the Fort Worth Stockyards, sisters Amanda and Stephanie felt the love.

One of their fiercest advocates is their Court Appointed Special Advocate, better known as their CASA. Her name is Kay Smith.

"I've been with them since 2016. They've had a hard time. But they're in a good place now," said Smith.

At the Stockyards, the sisters got to feed the goats, llamas and cows in the petting zoo.

They also got to sit on a real-life longhorn and ride on a horse.

It was fun and calming.

"It's my first time riding a horse. The horse has feelings and I'm feeling her heartbeat," said 10-year-old Stephanie.

Amanda, 11, said it was the happiest she's felt in a long time.

It's because she and Stephanie got the attention they needed.

"I don't remember much of my childhood, cuz' I got taken away from my parents. I was probably around 5," said Amanda.

"They need a family that has patience and will accept them for who they are and work with them and nurture them," said Smith.

As their CASA, she's been the most consistent person in their lives. She's been with them since the beginning and has seen them through thick and thin.

"For the first time, Amanda asked about a family. Will we have a forever family? That's what we're looking for. When they got to that point where they're asking questions, we needed to have some answers for them," said Smith, who is a retired educator.

The girls know the biggest priority is to get them adopted together. That's what gives them hope and comfort.

"She's the only sister I have," said Amanda smiling.

When asked what her sister means to her, Stephanie answered with one word. "Love."

For more information on Stephanie and Amanda, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Amanda and Stephanie's name within the subject line.