Last year, we told you the story of three brothers who had already spent years in the foster care system and had been placed in many different foster homes.

Now, we have great news about Kambrin, DJ and Alex.

It's a special Wednesday's Child Update.

It was in July of last year when one North Texas woman said she heard something life-changing while working around the house and listening to the TV in the background.

“If you've ever thought about adopting more than one child, today might be the sign you've been looking for," said WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre as she introduced her Wednesday's Child report that day. "You're about to meet a group of three adorable brothers who are full of energy and love."

The woman stopped to watch the report about 7-year-old D.J., 6-year-old Kambrin and 4-year-old Alex. When the story was over, she knew the children were hers.

At that point, the boys had been in foster care for three-and-a-half years and had already been placed in several different foster homes.

For the youngest, Alex, his entire life had been spent in the system.

At the time, older brother D.J. made it clear he wanted to be adopted with his brothers.

"They mean so much love to me," he said. "I like my brothers."

It's hard to get three children adopted together in the same home, but their caseworker Paige Formby was relentless in making sure that happened.

"I just hope we can find the perfect family for them that will always take care of them and just commit to them and not give up on them," she said back in July during the Wednesday's Child report.

Fast forward one year and Formby got her wish.

Child Protective Services says the boys are being adopted by a single woman who's always wanted children and who's supportive mom will help raise the boys. The woman can't be identified until the adoption is finalized in July, almost exactly one year to the date they were featured on Wednesday's Child.

However, the soon-to-be adoptive mother said Kambrin, D.J. and Alex are doing incredibly well and that they're simply amazing children.

It's proof that sometimes all you need is a sign to help you move forward with what's already in your heart.

In order to adopt a child, you must be licensed in the state of Texas as an adoptive parent. For more Information on how to get started please visit the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange website or call La Queena Warren at 817-792-4954 or 817-304-1272.

