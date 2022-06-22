Wednesday's Child: Two siblings separated in foster care for 3 years are hoping a family adopts them – together

"It's been a really long time since they felt a lot of that love and appreciation for who they are without having to struggle to survive," said CASA, Layla Beaty.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Two siblings need our help to bring them back together.

Collin and Damien are teenagers separated in foster care. But they have fierce advocates doing everything they can to find them a forever family -- together.

Damien and Collin are today's Wednesday's Child.

The way to a teenage boy's heart is usually through his stomach, and that is certainly the case with 16-year-old Collin.

"Chicken nuggets and pizza!" he said, smiling from ear to ear.

Collin and his sibling 15-year-old Damien have colorful personalities!

"I respect all animals," said Damien, talking about how we should show both humans and animals compassion.

"Even if it's creepy, cute, cuddly, spikey, I don't care. It's an animal and they have rights," he said emphatically.

Immediately, you notice that Damien and Collin are very unique and talented. WFAA met with them at J's Art studio in Dallas.

The teens love to draw. WFAA interviewed them while they drew their own pictures.

Damien and Collin are kind and caring, and also a little quirky and shy. They love and love a lot.

"Their art, obviously, for one. Each other. They love each other. They love seeing each other. Unfortunately, they're not able to see each other very often right now, only virtually," said their court appointed special advocate Layla Beaty.

"It's been a really long time since they felt a lot of that love and appreciation for who they are without having to struggle to survive," said Beaty.

Collin and Damien have been in foster care for three years -- separated in the system nearly the entire time.

"They want to be somewhere together. They are very close. They love each other," said Beaty.

Until they're together, it'll be hard to put a smile on their face. Collin, the master of solving Rubik's cubes, wants to be under the same roof with Damien.

And Damien, the lover of animals, also wants a loving family who will adopt them both and help them to picture a new future.

For more information on how to adopt Collin and Damien, send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Collin and Damine's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.