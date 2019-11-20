DALLAS — Sometimes in life, we need a good reminder about the joy an unexpected moment can bring.

That happened to us during a recent Wednesday's Child taping at the American Girl store in Dallas.

McKenzie made our day.

In a room full of dolls, it's 12-year-old McKenzie who stands out.

"McKenzie is a heartbreaker. She is an absolute sweetheart."

Christy Farnsworth is McKenzie's Court-Appointed Special Advocate. It's her job to help McKenzie find the right home.

"Children like McKenzie, especially with special needs, need someone to fight for them," Farnsworth said.

McKenzie has Down syndrome. She is high-functioning, active and very affectionate.

"My favorite part today is Stacy," said McKenzie, holding her new American Girl doll.

Stacy is McKenzie's new best friend.

McKenzie loves her American Doll, Stacy

WFAA

McKenzie will treat her early Christmas present with the kind of love and patience she hopes to get from her parents.

She asked us to give her the definition of protection. When we told her it's keeping her safe, McKenzie agreed she needs protection.

If you adopt her, get ready for some special performances.

"I like gymnastics!" exclaimed McKenzie.

She says she can do one-hand cartwheels and all kinds of gymnastics moves.

But one of her most endearing qualities is her laugh.

It is heartwarming — just like everything else about her.

During our taping, she sang Alicia Keys' famous song "Girl On Fire."

When we asked her who was on fire, McKenzie did not hesitate.

"Me!" she said confidently.

It was a day filled with make-believe and memories that will last a lifetime.

Just think about what lies ahead for the lucky parents who adopt this doll.

Christy Farnsworth is McKenzie's Court-Appointed Special Advocate.

WFAA

For more information on McKenzie, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us, if you're already licensed.

Please remember to include the child's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at (817)-304-1272.

