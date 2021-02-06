Wednesday's Child Jonah is set to be adopted this June

If you saw our story on Jonah, we know you didn't forget him.

DALLAS — We have a wonderful update on a Wednesday's Child we featured in 2019.

So many of you have reached out to me since we aired his story in December 2019 asking what happened to him.

From the moment we met Jonah we knew he was special. We met him at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in December 2019.

Jonah showed up in his Sunday best, dressed to impress.

"I have a desire to have knowledge and wisdom and it's just awesome to have," he told us at the time.

"I know that there's a family out there that fits me in the best possible way that they can," he said very confidently.

We had never met a kid like Jonah. He had a kick-butt personality, was super-smart and a natural-born leader.

Our segment on Jonah went viral, even ending up in the Daily Mail out of London.

Fast forward almost two years, and look at Jonah now.

He's 13 and happy with what is about to happen.

"I don't wanna sound like a girl but it's kinda majestic, you know what I'm saying? I sound like a Disney princess," he said.

After almost six years in foster care, Jonah is getting adopted!

"We saw Jonah's story on Wednesday's Child and I took the clip and started sending it to everyone," said Jonah's adoptive mother Crystal Gunter.

She knew he belonged to her family.

"I was like, 'This is our son. This is him!'"

Jonah has parents, younger siblings who look up to him — and a future.

"When I heard it was rare for teens to be adopted, it was kind of frightening and shocking, so I did everything in my power to be accepted and to be open-minded," he said.

Jonah will be adopted on June 17.

"He means a lot," said his adoptive father, Josh Gunter. "Just like all my kids, they mean the world to me."

Jonah is grateful to God, his parents and to his Child Protective Services caseworker, Holly Dill.

"You led me to be here. You blessed me with this family my forever family so that means a lot," he said to Dill.

"This is why I do it. Getting my kids with their family and them going on for greatness," said Dill.

Jonah is also grateful for you. All of you who prayed for him.

"Thank you. Thank you very much. Prayers were absolutely needed, so thank you very much. It meant a lot. It lifted my spirits."