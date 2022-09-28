Wednesday's Child Ikira, 14, has only one birthday wish – to be adopted

Ikira is nearly three years away from aging out of the foster system. She has a lot of love to give to a forever family.

DALLAS — The young lady you're about to meet turns 15 years old next month.

When you're in foster care that's just three years away from aging out of the system at the age of 18.

Ikira is special and deserves the most special gift of her life as an early birthday present.

She is tonight's Wednesday's Child.

During our taping at the Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, 14-year-old Ikira told us one of her favorite hobbies is riding a skateboard.

And sure enough, we met someone who had one in their car and brought it out for Ikira to use.

She was a natural!

Even though she doesn't own a skateboard anymore, the memory of riding one still calms her.

"It's fun and breezy," she said about riding a skateboard.

"I am funny, positive and creative," she said when asked about her personality.

Ikira likes to have fun and go with the flow!

"What I want most in this world is a family and to have fun and to be a doctor," she said.

In foster care longer than she can remember, Ikira finds comfort in the people who show her love.

"To my foster mom I want her to know that I love her and I appreciate her," she said lovingly about the foster mother who provides a roof over her head.

With life's twists, turns and curves, Ikira remains beautiful both inside and out.

When asked how she wants to give back to the world, she said simply "by being nice to people and helping children."

One day, Ikira is going to be a pediatrician. She especially wants to help children who are hurting.

"I have a connection with them," she said.

Next month when she turns 15, Ikira wants a forever family for her birthday present.

"A nice family that loves me. I want to get adopted."

No matter what life dumps on her, Ikira has a legion of advocates by her side. From her foster mother to her CPS caseworker, Ikira says she is happy to have them in her life.

"I have a house, a roof over my head and people that care," she said.

Ikira wanted to send a special message for the people who show her love.

"To my advocates I want to say thank you for being there and helping me."

Happy early birthday Ikira! May your wish to get adopted and to find a forever family come true.

Special shout out to everyone who made this taping possible at Great Wolf Lodge. You heard us mention that Ikira doesn't have a skateboard.

Well that's about to change thanks to the Point Skate Shop in Deep Ellum! They donated a brand new skateboard and helmet for Ikira, which she will receive on her 15th birthday in October.

Thank you, Point Skate Shop!

For more information on how to adopt Ikira, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov

Please remember to include Ikira's name within the subject line. If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at (817)-304-1272.