Wednesday's Child: Eden, 15, continues to showcase his bravery as he seeks his forever family

Eden has been in foster care for six years and is close to aging out.

DALLAS — It's been more than four years since we introduced you to a little boy with big dreams.

Eden wanted a forever family then and especially now -- because the clock is ticking.

When we first met 11-year-old Eden in January 2019, he was all smiles.

"Yes! I am excited!" he told us about his adventure at Legoland in Grapevine.

Fast forward more than four years, Eden is now 15 years old. He wanted to come to our WFAA studios to learn more about meteorology.

Eden wants to be a firefighter in the future, but he's obsessed with the weather.

We asked him what he learned from WFAA meteorologist Mariel Ruiz.

"How to forecast the weather. And now I'm a pro at it!" he said with excitement.

He also told us about his other favorite TV show. He is an avid Wheel of Fortune viewer.

"Vanna White, it's good to see you and I hope you have an awesome day. Pat, you're amazing," he said about the longtime hosts of Wheel of Fortune.

Eden is still spreading cheer, but this time it wasn't all smiles during the taping.

"I want to get adopted. That's understandable you know. Yeah, this is messed up," he said.

He's upset that he's been in foster care for six years and hasn't found loving parents. Eden doesn't understand why no one has adopted him yet.

Even more worrisome, Eden is getting closer to aging out of the system when he turns 18.

Several times during the interview, his eyes got watery, and he fought back tears of sadness.

"I'm fine. I'm not crying. I just have tears under my eyes," he said.

Eden is on the autism spectrum and has no biological family left in his life. His only constant has been his court appointed special advocate, or CASA. Bill Howard has been Eden's CASA the entire time he's been in foster care.

"I think the thing that strikes me the most about Eden, in spite of all of his challenges, he has a super attitude," said Howard.

Howard and his caseworker are the only people Eden can call "family."

"They're awesome. They take care of me. Like I said I'm not crying or anything," he said wiping away tears.

Eden's tender heart is like sunshine in a dark world.

"His ability to persevere. I think that helps reinforce my ability to persevere. Whenever I start to feel sorry for myself, I just have to say think what Eden's facing? And your problems become so much smaller," said an emotional Howard.

Eden needs a family who will be patient, structured and will never give up on him.

But above all, this courageous young man needs love.

"I'm brave," said Eden.

We agree. Eden, you are very brave.

For more information on how to adopt Eden, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov