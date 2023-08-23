Wednesday's Child 8-year-old James dreams of being adopted and... a WFAA meteorologist

James needs parents who are nurturing and will shower him with love!

DALLAS — This week's story is full of surprises!

But before we get to that, James wants you to know his name and who he is because he wants a forever family.

James is this week's Wednesday's Child.

We met up with 8-year-old James for a painting session with Vee Faye of Wyatt INC.

And right out of the gate, James had a question not about painting, but about the weather.

"Mr. Pete Delkus I have a question for you. When can I help you with the weather so I can be on live TV?" he asked as he looked at the camera and sent a message to WFAA Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus.

"I really want to be a weather person," he said, smiling.

James has dreams of becoming the next chief meteorologist at WFAA.

"When will you put me on the weather?" he asked us again, smiling even bigger than before.

James has a contagious smile and a bigger than life personality. He enjoyed his painting lesson with Vee.

"I tried to stay in the lines. That's the hard part. But the easy part is painting. It helps me calm down," he said.

With every stroke, James concentrates and creates.

"I'm painting Kobe Bryant!" he exclaimed.

He created a masterpiece of his hero. "He's been practicing his whole entire life," James said about the late Bryant's dedication to the game.

James hopes a hero will adopt him.

"I feel like it's gonna be a good day," he said.

James wants you to know he's like any other normal child. "I like video games. I play sports and I think of the coolest stuff."

He thinks his Child Protective Services caseworker is really cool because she's trying to find him an adoptive family.

James needs parents who are nurturing and will shower him with love. And occasionally with some sugar!

His CPS caseworker has already figured that out.

"She gave me a gift whenever she was picking me up from school that had candies, fruit roll-ups, cookies," he said about his caseworker

The only thing sweeter than that is landing an opportunity of a lifetime.

"One day can you bring me to your newsroom?" he asked.

Yes, James paints a beautiful picture of love and hope!

"Mr. Pete Delkus... buh bye," he said at the end of our interview.

And guess what? His smiles worked.

We brought him in studio to do the weather live with Pete Delkus. It's a moment we will never forget.

For more information on how to adopt James, our next chief meteorologist at WFAA, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov.