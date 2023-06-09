16-year-old Jaqualon prays Wednesday's Child feature leads to adoption before he ages out of foster care

Jaqualon prays that he will be adopted before he ages out of foster care in two years. That would be music to his soul.

DALLAS — Martin Luther, the German theologian, once said, "Next to the word of God, the noble art of music is the greatest treasure in the world."

Wednesday's Child 16-year-old Jaqualon loves God and music; and he would love nothing more than to be adopted.

Jaqualon told WFAA that he just recently added music to his list of talents.

"I'm very athletic. I'm respectful. I'm very kind. I play football," he said.

Jaqualon or "Qualon" as he likes to be called said he also has a goal to help homeless people.

"This is the one thing I love to do, and it's still in my head. When I get grown, I want to give people money on the streets to help them out," he said.

During his Wednesday’s Child taping, DJ Jay Clipp and The Keep Spinning DJ Academy in Dallas taught Jaqualon skills to build his confidence.

"I wanna [sic] be a kind person when I get grown," he said smiling.

Jaqualon is tender-hearted with a bright outlook on life and a total devotion to God.

"He keeps putting a roof over my head, and I appreciate Him for that," he said.

Jaqualon was happy to meet former member of the legendary hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa, DJ Spinderella -- who gave him words of encouragement. It's something he also craves from potential adoptive parents.

"I want the family to be nice and kind, just like I am," he said.

He doesn't want a family who makes fun of him.

"I want a nice family that will still keep my wishes going, and that will say they're proud of me," he said. "I don't want a mean family."

Just like DJ's make people happy, so does Jaqualon. It's his favorite thing to do!

"If they're at the lowest, I'll do anything to make them happy!"

Jaqualon's prayer is that a family sees God in his heart.

"I love the color of the sun because God put it there," he said.

He added that green is his other favorite color because it's the color of grass, which God made too. And you won't be surprised to hear that Jaqualon wants a family who will take him to church.

But more than anything, the 16-year-old prays that he will be adopted before he ages out of foster care in two years. That would be music to his soul.

If you are interested in adopting Jaqualon, please call EMPOWER at 833-7FOSTER (736-7837) and press *. You can also email wednesdaychild@3empower.org. Please remember to include Jaqualon's name within the subject line.