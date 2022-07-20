'I want a home': Wednesday's Child, 15-year-old Zamia wants loving parents to adopt her

Just like water can heal, so can the loving influences in our lives. Zamia needs parents who will treasure her heart.

DALLAS — Zamia's courage is on a long list of great attributes that make her such a wonderful person!

"I'm named after a flower, and I'm unique, and smart, and intelligent and brave," said the 15-year-old.

WFAA met with Zamia at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, where she faced her fear.

"I want to try and get over my fear by going on the slide, and I want to try and learn how to swim today," she said.

Not only did Zamia get in the water, but she also made waves.

Her caseworker and other workers at Child Protective Services got in the water with her, so that she didn't face her fear alone.

"Thank y'all for treating me nice and being kind to me," she said about her advocates, along with the staff at Great Wolf Lodge.

Zamia thanks her advocates for being there for her -- whether she's learning to swim or overcoming other challenges.

"I feel like they love me because they take good care of us. Even when we act bad, they give us more chances in a day," she said about the staff at her group home.

Zamia has been in and out of foster care since she was a little girl.

Developmentally, her caseworker says she is like a10-year-old with a photographic memory.

When WFAA asked Zamia what she desires most, she didn't hesitate.

"I want a home," she said.

Zamia wants loving parents to adopt her.

"I'm gonna show them that I'm a really smart girl and I'm responsible."

Right now, it's Zamia's advocates who treat her like family, which is why she is going to pay it forward in the future.

"I want to be a foster mother because I want to help the kids in CPS custody and make them feel like they're loved. I'm going to show them that no matter how bad you hurt, someone always loves you," she said, sincerely.

Just like water can heal, so can the loving influences in our lives.

Zamia needs parents who will treasure her heart and help her to continue to blossom.

For more information on how to adopt Zamia, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Zamia's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.