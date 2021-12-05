Wednesday's Child, 15-year-old Skyler needs a forever family to step up to the plate

Skyler felt right at home at the Rangers' ballpark. Now we need to find a home for Skyler.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The great poet Maya Angelou said that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.

Last week the Texas Rangers showed 15-year-old Skyler how special he is.

They gave him a gift.

"I got a jersey," he said.

Skyler is shy and soft-spoken, but not all the time.

Just ask his Child Protective Services caseworker Jillian Locke.

"When I'm around him he's typically shy but I've heard rumors from the foster mom that whenever no one else is around he's quite the jokester," said Locke.

Skyler is a huge baseball fan.

"[This makes me] happy, 'cause I don't really have a lot of jerseys," he said.

And his favorite player?

Highland Park's Clayton Kershaw, who pitches for the Dodgers.

But Skyler's got his favorites on the Rangers too.

Longtime PA Announcer, Chuck Morgan showed him how to be an announcer.

"Number 13, Right Fielder, Joey Gallo," Skyler said over the PA.

Skyler felt right at home at the Rangers' ballpark.

Now we need to find a home for Skyler.

"He needs a mom and a dad. He wants a family that is going to support him and love him. He wants someone that's going to help him after [he turns] 18," said Locke.

Skyler wants parents who are caring and loving.

"People that like me for who I am and let me do the things that I like."

Skyler enjoys being active, including running his own small business restoring shoes.

"I want to be good at designing shoes because I really like shoes."

Skyler needs someone to step up to the plate for him.

"That I could be adopted," he said.

It's what he prays for all the time.

"That I can get a family that cares about me."