Wednesday’s Child: 15-year-old Sebastian has spent the last 10 years in foster care. He hopes a forever family will make him a ‘somebody’

MESQUITE, Texas — We hope you remember Sebastian's face, his name and his story.

Sebastian is 15 and has been in foster care since he was 5 years old.

But that's only the beginning of this child's hardships. Yet, he is so sweet and special.

Sebastian is today's Wednesday's Child.

Sometimes in life, everyone needs help being lifted from their circumstances.

Today, it is Sebastian's turn.

"I'm excited and happy," he said, about attending the Dallas College Law Enforcement Academy-Eastfield Campus in Mesquite.

Before we talk about Sebastian now, you need to understand where he's been.

Sebastian has spent 10 years in foster care. Child Protective Services showed WFAA pictures of him when he was 5 years old. In one picture, he held his infant sister in his arms proudly with a big smile on his face.

Sebastian has grown up watching everyone one around him get adopted, including that sister he was separated from in foster care.

If you need proof of what a decade in foster care does to a child, listen to what he told WFAA when he was asked what he wants more than anything in his life.

"I don't have a purpose," he said, sadly.

When asked if he believed a family would help him find a purpose, Sebastian answered 'yes' without hesitation.

In the law enforcement training class, Sebastian was treated like family.

It's probably why he opened-up about so much, including about getting left behind in yet another way.

"I'm nobody, because I don't know how to read," he said. "Everybody at my school makes fun of me, because I don't know how to read."

Sebastian is in special education classes at school and is just three years away from aging out of foster care. He has no current placement and is living in a hotel room supervised by CPS caseworkers.

Yet, he still smiles.

Sebastian even has a message of kindness for the children who bully him for not being able to read: "I hope you all have a good life."

Sebastian wants to learn how to read, but he wants a forever family even more.

"A nice and kind family," he said.

He wants a family to know him -- because knowing Sebastian, is knowing love.

Sebastian was made an honorary cadet and decided he does have a purpose.

"To be a police officer," he said.

Sebastian said officers have shown him kindness in his life, and he wants to do the same for others.

We assured Sebastian that our purpose is to make sure he gets adopted, because that little boy who held his baby sister so proudly in the picture... that little boy's life matters, then and now.

For more information on how to adopt Sebastian, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include Sebastian's names within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.