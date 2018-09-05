Today's Wednesday's Child loves math. In fact, she uses equations to describe her situation in foster care.

Angie, 15, has been in the system for five years now and she wants to find her forever home. Angie loves to get her hair and makeup done. She was especially happy today because she got to play the part at the Gypsy Parlour Salon in Waxahachie.

"My sister wants to be a cosmetologist, so basically she inspired me to be one," she said.

She relished the opportunity to help someone else feel beautiful.

“What makes me happy is to be with people who are always happy, doing fun things. Being with my family and friends and being with people that care about me," she said.

Angie has been in foster care five years and has lived in four different foster homes. Being separated from her siblings has been hard.

“I don't get to wake up and see them like I used to. I don't get to do as much as I want with them," she said.

Angie wants to see her siblings regularly. They help her to cope with the bullying she says she endures at school for being a foster child.

"The pain I've been through is being picked on at school sometimes because of me being in foster care and not being with my real parents and they'll just put that on me," she said sadly.

But school isn't all bad for Angie. She loves math. It is her favorite subject.

"I like solving equations. Basically, everything in life is math. So basically with me, I was taken away so I was subtracted from my family and maybe I can be with somebody else which is basically adding stuff to my life," she explained.

Angie will do best in a home without younger children. She needs a loving and supportive family who will hold her accountable and cherish the beautiful person she is becoming both inside and out.

"It would make me feel happy, blessed of course and thankful," she said.

