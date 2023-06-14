Wednesday's Child Lyneric, 14, wishes to hear 'I'm proud of you or I love you' from a forever family

Lyneric is a star who deserves to be someone's son. He deserves to have a family that will always give him words of affirmation.

DALLAS — Wednesday’s Child, Lyneric, has grown tremendously both physically and mentally over the last year and a half. But one thing that hasn’t changes is Lyneric’s sweet spirit and desire to find a forever family.

The last time we saw Lyneric in 2021, we were at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

"It's big. I feel happy," Lyneric said, as he ran across the field.

He was 12 years old at the time.

Fast forward a year and a half, and Lyneric is now 14 years old with an ace attitude. WFAA met up with him at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, where he not only got to swim but also played a game of indoor golf.

He had a great time with his advocates. They consistently praise him about his positive attitude.

"I don't look back at the stuff that I didn't have, and I look at the stuff that I do have," he said.

Lyneric has been in and out of foster care since he was 8 years old. Despite the pain he has endured in his young life, he continues to keep his head above water by exercising and staying fit both physically and mentally.

"I like playing football, and I like being active outside,” he said.

Whether it's football, swimming or golf, Lyneric uses exercise to stay physically and mentally on top of his game.

"Sometimes it can relieve stress and it makes you more confident in yourself when you're active and you're fit," he said.

Lyneric's confidence is the reason he smiles and has fun -- while depending on his advocates to help him find a forever family.

"As long as they're taking care of me and actually care, then that's all I really need," he said.

Lyneric wants to be adopted soon because he believes he has a lot to learn from loving parents, including some important lessons.

"How to save money and how to tie your own tie,” he said.

What a grown-up thing to desire -- to learn how to tie a tie! And it's no surprise his long-term goal is still the same from what he told WFAA back in 2021.

"A surgeon to save people's lives, because we need more doctors."

Lyneric is a star who deserves to be someone's son. He deserves to have a family that will always give him words of affirmation.

“I'm proud of you or I love you," he said about the things he longs to hear from a parent.

But most importantly, Lyneric just wants a forever family who will love him.

For more information on how to adopt Lyneric, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Lyneric's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.