Wednesday's Child 13-year-old Justin waiting for 'any' family to adopt him

DALLAS — It's easy to spot a person who enjoys life. They tend to focus on the bright side, maintain hope during challenges and find happiness in the little things.



This is the perfect description for today's Wednesday's Child.

Justin, 13, has already figured out what he wants to do for a living when he grows up. He recently opened up to WFAA during an interview at Two Bit Circus in Dallas.

"I want to be a mechanical engineer," he said wide-eyed and flashing a big smile.



Justin’s high aspirations include attending an Ivy League school.



"Harvard is my favorite college out of all things. It's just a really good place," he said.



Justin has big dreams and big brains.



"I made a military grade level bot. It's very impressive. I called him ‘Steve,’" he told WFAA about his class project.



You heard right. Not only is Justin a video game genius…



"I'm a top 500 player in the region. I like to play a lot of games," he said.



But he's also really talented with creating things, like robots.



"Steve can lift up to 10,000 pounds. He's made out of steel, and he pretty much has every single thing, and he can lift up a car," Justin said proudly.





This kid is going places.



"I just enjoy doing stuff and enjoying life. I don't really take things personal. I enjoy life," he said.



Justin needs a family to take the wheel and lovingly guide him into his future.



"Any family, actually. Just very caring," he said.



Justin's excited about a forever family. His superhero caseworker is doing her best to find them.

"Miss Lisa is my caseworker. She's very kind. She's very sharing like I am. She shared peanuts and sour patch kids when we came in here and some gum," he said happily.



Time is running out to find Justin an adoptive home. It tests his strength, but he is strong.



"Nah. I just have a good spirit," he said modestly.



When Miss Lisa finds him a forever home, Justin will thank you from the bottom of his heart.

For more information on how to adopt Justin, please send all approved home studies to

LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Please remember to include Justin's name within the subject line.

If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.