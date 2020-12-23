Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Christian hopes for forever family who will love, protect him

Christian has been in foster care for 2 years. He misses his biological mother, but understands she can't take care of him anymore.

Holiday music and festive decorations are meant to bring joy, but to some they serves as a painful reminder of loss.

Today's Wednesday's Child is a happy kid. While 12-year-old Christian grieves the loss of his biological family, he welcomes the thought of a Forever Family who will protect and love him.

And he might be shy, but Christian has some skills.

"I like that I could draw. I like how I'm smart and like to do stuff. I also like how I still know how to speak in Spanish," he said.

Even though Christian has never played putt-putt, he gave it his best shot while attending a private lesson with instructor Ian Patterson at Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas.

He focused intently.

"I had fun," he said.

He added that it's nothing like basketball, which is a sport he plays frequently.

Sometimes he asks God questions, including "Can I get adopted?"

Because of his faith, Christian believes in three things that will last forever: faith, hope and love.

This Christmas he wants that from a family, someone who will care about him.

He's been praying specifically for a family with siblings, and one that shows him respect.

It's been said that "you have to play your swing. You have to play what you know."

One thing Christian knows: that he's going to be okay because he knows God has his back.

"Thank you for giving me this beautiful life," he said.

Add the gift of gratitude to Christian's long list of talents.

For more information on Christian, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov