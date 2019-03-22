Every week, we have the honor of meeting a child in foster care and putting together their story in hopes that one of our viewer's will adopt them.

When we met 12 year-old Charlette a couple of weeks ago, she said some things that we will never forget – and hope you won't either.

Charlette loves to draw. She is inspired by the beauty around her.

"It makes me feel relaxed in some kind of way," she said. "I don't feel frustrated when I draw. You know how some people get frustrated when they can't do something. Instead when I make a mistake I try to make it beautiful."

Intelligent and determined, Charlette's time in foster care has only fueled her passion to accomplish big things in the future and in the present.

"I'm writing a book currently," she said. "It's called The Love You Give, which is actually the second book. The Life You Choose is the title of the first one. The first one is based off of my life."

Healing from her painful past, every day Charlette draws a picture in her head of the right family for her.

"I want them to treat me like I'm their very own," she said.

She wants a mother who gets excited about her wins and a father who's proud of her.

"I want a dad that's like, 'look at my baby girl.' Then he'd motivate me and say, 'that's my child right there,' and he wouldn't think twice about abandoning me."

Charlette needs parents to show her how important she is.

"The most thing that I would love is a family that would actually care," she said. "I would love a family that would just motivate me like I motivate other people."

Whether it's a smile or a word of praise, Charlette never misses an opportunity to make someone feel better.

It is her gift.

When asked what she wants to give a family, she answered with one word: Joy.

You must be licensed to adopt a child in the state of Texas. For more inforamtion about CHarlette, contact Laqueena Warren with CPS Laqueena.Warren@dfps.state.tx.us