Wednesday’s Child, 12-year-old Andrew wished for a forever family and trusted God to find him the right one. His prayers were answered.

Last January, Andrew told us he had no doubt he would get adopted because God was in charge.

DALLAS — We have an amazing update about a boy who shared his faith with us on finding a forever family.

Last January, Andrew told WFAA he had no doubt he would get adopted because God was in charge.

Andrew was right. Today's Wednesday's Child is a happy update!

When WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre played football with Andrew last January, he talked more about God than he did his favorite Cowboys players!

"He gave me these legs; He gave me my faith and He gave me my strength," he said about his Lord.

Because of his faith, Andrew knew in his heart he would find a loving home.

"I will have a family one day," he told WFAA confidently.

Andrew's soon-to-be grandmother was watching this Wednesday's Child report and sent the video to Andrew's soon-to-be adoptive parents.

That's right. Andrew, who is now 12 years old, is getting adopted!

His family sent WFAA new pictures of him smiling big the first day he arrived in his adoptive placement in July.

Another picture shows Andrew in a school picture. He started 6th grade in August.

His parents said he's already making straight A's, receiving letters of praise from his teachers, and playing football.

He has a beautiful new family. A mom, dad, and older sister. They've been to Cowboys games together and recently took a beautiful Christmas picture.

Andrew will be adopted in February.

In a statement to WFAA, his parents said his journey has just begun and that they are all looking forward to a bright future together.

Andrew, thank you for being an example to all of us about what it looks like to truly have faith.

We are so happy for you and your family!

Below is the full statement from his soon-to-be forever family:

"Andrew wished for a forever family and trusted God to find him the right one. His faith journey led him to a Dad, Mom, and sister. He enthusiastically settled into his new home and made a list of things he wanted to experience.

First on his list was to bond with his new parents, sister, and extended family. Andrew embraced family game nights, chores, activities, and conversations. He has also enthusiastically accepted cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.

Second was making straight A's, which he has successfully accomplished.

Additionally, he is a member of the eSports Club, plays French Horn in the band, and finished a productive football season. Basketball season just began so he is learning to play a new sport as well as looking forward to playing baseball in the Spring.

His circle of friends continues to expand, and it is a joy to hear their laughter. Third was to become active in his new church. Andrew volunteers to assist with the small children on Sunday, attends Confirmation classes, and participates in youth group.

Lastly, he wants to always be open to new opportunities and activities. This summer he will finally take his first beach vacation.