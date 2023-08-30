Wednesday's Child: 12-year-old Abi is a scientist in the making who loves to dance

Abi wants to dance her way into a family who is tender-hearted and will love her unconditionally.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tonight's Wednesday's Child turns 12 years old on Friday, and we want to be the first to wish her a very Happy Birthday!

She is a scientist in the making who loves to dance, share and be kind to others. Her name is Abi and she is wonderful!

We met with Abi, short for Abigail, at Sweet and Sassy in Fort Worth where they did her hair, gave her a pedicure and had a dance party!

The dance floor is Abi's happy place! Even better, she got to dance with her Court Appointed Special Advocate, Jackie Schrodel.

"I love her," said Abi who leans on Jackie for everything.

"I have learned more from Abi than Abi has probably learned from me," said Schrodel. "She's strong. She's smart. She advocated for her siblings before herself."

Schrodel has been by Abi's side through some good times and some bad.

"She feels like my mom that I never really had," Abi said through tears.

Jackie is a constant in Abi's life. Always there for hugs, reassurance and to set an example for the kind of family Abi needs.

"I want a mom and a dad and maybe if there could be some siblings too," she said.

"Abi needs a strong couple who love each other and treat each other appropriately and just normal. You know, the normal chaos in a family," said Schrodel.

Abi also needs a family who will give her tender loving care.

After two years in foster care, she deserves what she gives.

"I'm kind, respectful and nice. Helpful. Funny," Abi said about herself.

She's also crazy smart! Abi has one foot in the present and another in the future with a goal of becoming a scientist.

"I tell her all the time that she is going to be what she wants to be," said Schrodel.

Abi wants to dance her way into a family who is tender-hearted and will love her unconditionally. That is her 12th birthday wish.

"My prayer is that God knows what's best for her. I realize I have to be patient for what God has in store for Abi because I think it's gonna be great," she said.

For more information on how to adopt Abi, please send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov