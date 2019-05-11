DALLAS — The young man you're about to meet has been through a lot in his short life.

You wouldn't know it when you meet 11-year-old Joshua.

He's the kind of kid that radiates sunshine.

He also has a fierce advocate watching out for him.

Despite the bumpy road that led him to foster care, you can instantly feel the joy within 11-year-old Joshua.

Joshua moved a carnival worker to tears during our taping at the State Fair of Texas.

Watching how sweet and confident he is gave her hope that the children she gave up to the system are doing as well as he is.

"Joshua: I'm handsome, I'm smart and I'm athletic," said Joshua when asked about his talents.

With a winning attitude and a fierce competitive nature, Joshua is athletic and tall for his age.

He's proud of these things.

"My speed, my strength and my size," he said are some of his best traits.

Joshua knows he's going places — hopefully to the NFL one day.

"Making a lot of money and catching footballs," he said.

Just like the biblical figure he's named after, Joshua is a leader.

"That's because of my knowledge and I pay attention in class," he said.

Joshua's social worker Tamaya Reese agrees.

"Joshua is smart but he also has a kind heart. Everyone I've talked to about Joshua, they just love him!" said Reese.

She loves hanging out with him.

He has become her little buddy, someone Reese intends to fight for.

"He means a lot."

Her hope for Joshua is simple.

"Because this baby has experienced so much in his life it means a lot to me to get him what he deserves and that's a loving family," Reese said.

Yes, it was a good day at the State Fair of Texas.

Joshua walked away with big prizes.

We just hope you realize Joshua, that YOU are the biggest prize of all.

You must be licensed to foster or adopt in the state of Texas.

Contact LaQueena Warren with CPS and she will forward your information to Joshua's caseworker.

If you are not licensed, LaQueena can also help you get the process started. You can email her at Laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us or call 817-304-1272.

