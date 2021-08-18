Wednesday's Child, 11-year-old Hope dreams of being adopted by loving and nurturing parents

Hope has been in foster care for five years. She needs parents she can trust, starting with a nurturing mom.

DALLAS — Mother Teresa once said, "the most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of being unloved, being abandoned by everybody."

A lot of foster children feel this way, including 11-year-old Hope.

No child should ever feel the way Hope does. She has a bright future, yet she feels unwanted.

This is an opportunity for all of us to help Hope.

"I'm Hope, and I'm 11 years old."

WFAA met Hope at an interactive art exhibition in Dallas called "Rainbow Vomit."

From the moment WFAA's Cynthia Izaguirre met her, she knew Hope was special. How could she not be with her name.

"It means that I'm hopeful, grateful and loving," she said.

Izaguirre said playing dress-up with Hope was fun. Hope tried on every dress and wig she could find.

She's very inquisitive and a big time girly-girl. Her favorite moment was finding the secret room at the exhibition.

"It was a rainbow cloud room with a unicorn," she said, adding that it made her feel magical.

Hope has been in foster care for five years. She needs parents she can trust, starting with a nurturing mom.

"I want her to like play dress up with me in pink, and maybe cuddle at night before I go to bed."

When asked what she wants her mom to say to her before bed, Hope answered, "I love you. Sweet dreams."

She wants the same from a dad.

"I want him to treat me kind. I would like it if he would read me a story at night or maybe play nerf guns once in a while," she said.

Most importantly, Hope needs parents who won't abandon her. With tears rolling down her face, Hope expressed what was in her heart about the heartache of being in foster care.

"I just feel like people don't want me anymore because the older I get, the more people don't want me," she said.

Just imagine the pain Hope must feel to believe something like this at the age of 11. The good news is that feelings are not fact, and Hope can find parents who will help her to spread her wings.

She already has advocates who are helping her to do this.

"Thank you for being here for me," she said to her Child Protective Services caseworkers.

Now, here's the message for the family who she prays will adopt her: "I love them very much, and thank you for bringing me into your family."

For more information on how to adopt Hope, send all approved home studies to LaQueena Warren at LaQueena.Warren@dfps.texas.gov. Remember to include Hope's name within the subject line.