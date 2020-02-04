We taped this current Wednesday's Child report in February before we knew about the coronavirus spread and before we were practicing social distancing.

With all the uncertainties right now, we still can't forget the huge need right here at home for our most vulnerable children.

We have a lot of kids who need to be adopted who can't wait for the coronavirus crisis to be over, including this week's Wednesday's Child.

She's got lots of swag, smiles and a love for dancing.

We're talking about 9-year-old Johanna. Her social worker Shakeithta Coles is Johanna's biggest fan.

"She makes me laugh and smile every time. She can brighten my day any day," Coles said.

Johanna has been in foster care for two years.

At KidZania in Frisco, she got to envision what's possible in the future and forget about her worries.

She's one of six siblings separated in the system.

"I miss my family," she told us, referring to her biological siblings.

"I call them the village, they're great," Coles said, fighting back tears.

It aches Johanna's caseworker that she and her siblings are separated, but that's how it has to be right now.

"They all are together even though they're all separate. They see each other as much as possible," she said.

Johanna has special needs. Being around people she loves and trusts helps her to thrive.

"She's delayed developmentally so school and learning and everyday-like skills are a bit hard for her," said Coles.

What's not hard for Johanna is her ability to fill you with joy.

This child requires a family with great understanding who can teach her life skills and how to overcome the abuse and neglect in her life by simply giving her a loving home.

"She's not the only one like that, her siblings are the same. Their personalities, they're very lovable even with the things that happened to them," said Coles.

The family who adopts Johanna needs to prepare for some fun times and lots of giggles. She is a silly girl and it's what makes her so special.

Be prepared to laugh. A lot.

"To be adopted and still get to see her siblings, that's the dream," said Coles.

For more information on Johana, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us.

Please remember to include Johana's name within the subject line. If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.

