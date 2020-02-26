DALLAS — When children move from foster home to foster home, they usually don't travel with much. It's hard to collect stuff in your life when you're on the move so much. But today's Wednesday's Child is the exception to this rule.

What she travels with soothes her soul.

Meet Tabitha.

She is 16 years old, and she's full of life, energy and...stitches.

Tabitha has an eye for beauty. Her gift for sewing only enhances it.

"It's a chance to embrace myself and to show people that I am colorful," she said.

At Urban Spools in Dallas, the experts helped her to craft her skills.

"I've sewn pillows and blankets but most recently I've been designing my own clothes," Tabitha said. "I made a hoodie and a dress and now I'm making a shirt."

Moving into foster care is stressful. Tabitha did it three years ago. Her sewing machine is one of many tools in her toolbox she uses to calm herself down.

She is grateful that wherever she goes, her sewing machine comes with her.

"It's been really hard being separated from my siblings, moving a lot, meeting friends and then leaving. It's really hard. But I'm thankful for it because it made me stronger," said Tabitha.

Tabitha has a real zeal for life.

She wants loving parents who are patient and will give her the attention she needs.

"I fantasize about it all the time, like me actually having a real home," she said.

When Tabitha is stitching her stress away, she likes to daydream about the future and her Forever Family she wants to meet so badly.

"That's amazing to me, like, just to come home and say, 'This is my home.' You know, I'm not a foster care kid, I'm not a CPS kid anymore. I was one, but I got out. I didn't age out. I got adopted."

For more information on Tabitha, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us.

Please remember to include Tabitha's name within the subject line. If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact LaQueena Warren at 817-304-1272.

