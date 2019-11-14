DALLAS — Get ready for a whole lot of cuteness!

You're about to meet a group of three siblings who had us laughing and smiling the entire time we were with them.

But they also shared something with me that made me sad.

As a mom, I pray they find parents who will help them make the nightmares go away.

Cartwheels, dancing, hugs and kisses: Xzavier, Alejandra and Jayden capture your heart from the get-go.

"I'm very smart, nice and I'm very artistic," says 9-year-old Alejandra.

She is the oldest of the three.

Alejandra is into gymnastics, and she's protective of her brothers

And she loves God.

"He helped me with my life and he's been knowing me forever," she said about her relationship with God.

The middle child, 8-year-old, Xzavier is always moving.

"I'm kind. I'm trustworthy. I'm honest," he said.

Xzavier is an athlete. He likes to play football, basketball and any sport that requires a lot of running.

The youngest of the siblings, Jayden, is also quite active. He is 7 years old.

"I like to play basketball and football with my brother and sister," he said.

They run and play, but the trauma from the past still haunts the boys.

"Every night they have nightmares. They come to my room saying, 'I have nightmares, I have nightmares,'" explained Alejandra.

Jayden says when he wakes up in the middle of the night from nightmares, his sister comforts him with hugs and reassures him everything is going to be OK.

Alejandra says her foster mom helps a lot too.

"She treats us like we're her own children," she said.

Jayden, Xzavier and Alejandra have been in foster care for a year and a half. They're grateful to have each other.

"They mean love to me," said Xzavier.

Alejandra says she and her brothers are covered in God's protection. She said she knows God will carve a path for them.

"He's gonna make my life happy with my brothers around," she said.

These beautiful children need a Forever Family who will help them to heal and love them forever.

For more information on Alejandra, Xzavier and Jayden, please send all approved home studies to La Queena Warren at laqueena.warren@dfps.state.tx.us, if you're already licensed. Please remember to include the child or children's names within the subject line. If you're not licensed, please visit adoptchildren.org to find out more information on how to become licensed to foster and/or adopt or contact (817)-304-1272.

