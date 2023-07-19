Dallas nonprofit in need of formula, clothing and school supplies for children in CPS custody

"The rainbow room is an emergency resource center that is available for all the needs of children with open cases for Child Protective Services," says Joanna Clark.

DALLAS — Right now, in north Texas, there are 2,356 children in foster care who need an adoptive home, according to Child Protective Services (CPS). There are thousands more who are at risk of being removed from their biological homes.

Over the years, CPS has leaned on the help and generosity of many community partners to help these children. And WFAA is highlighting one in today's Wednesday's Child.

In the last 10 years, CPS caseworker Valandia “Val” Willis has come to rely greatly on Community Partners of Dallas.

"When I walked into this place, I was like, yes!" said Willis.

The facility provides clothes, toys, hygiene products and much more to children who have been abused.

Joanna Clark is the president and CEO of Community Partners of Dallas.

"The rainbow room is an emergency resource center that is available for all the needs of children with open cases for Child Protective Services," she said. "We serve more than 18,000 children here in Dallas County all of whom have open cases with Child Protective Services."

Inside the rainbow room, CPS workers can pick up whatever their case children need.

"They need clothing. They need diapers. They need formula. They need school supplies. They need coats. They need hygiene products. They need beds," Willis said. "Without them, I cannot even fathom doing my job."

The drawers of supplies are endless and free.

"We provide clothing, and our founders had the philosophy… abused kids don't deserve abused things, and so everything we provide is new and still has tags on it.”

She said they help children from infancy to teenage years.

If you would like to learn more about Community Partners of Dallas and how to donate, click here.