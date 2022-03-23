'He is a light': Family says former Wednesday's Child is thriving, preparing to attend college on football scholarship

Jon'Tay, now 19, had multiple offers from colleges, but his mother says he has committed to play football at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas — I've got an "amen" moment I want to share.

The word "amen" means "I agree" in Hebrew.

And, I think we can all agree that this Wednesday's Child update is inspirational.

In May of 2018, WFAA told you the story about three brothers, Jon'Tay, Ja'Marcus, and Jeremy, who were split up in the system, and then adopted by one family after a Wednesday's Child report.

The family says the three boys are doing well today.

But this update is all about a victory. It's about Jon'Tay.

He was 15 when WFAA met him four years ago.

Today, he's 19, headed to college and being awarded the Tom Landry Classic scholarship.

In a letter to me, his mother writes in part, "Jon’Tay is my oldest son, and he is a senior at Nolan Catholic High School. He has worked diligently for the past two years, academically and athletically. His progress over the past three years is nothing short of amazing. He managed to not only survive, but thrive during a pandemic, his brothers needing to be placed in treatment facilities, and healing from his own traumas. He is a light for a lot of people, and we are so proud of him."

Jon'Tay had multiple offers from colleges, but his mother says he has committed to play football at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

She ends the letter writing, "I just wanted to share with you his success, because I have learned they are few and far between with kids from hard places. Thank you for ‘introducing’ us to this wonderful young man. Being his mom is nothing short of an honor."

Jon'Tay, as we approach Easter and Christ's victory over death, we are reminded through you about the hope of this season. Congratulations, young man!

Read Jon'Tay's mother's full letter below:

"Good afternoon!

I am not sure if you will remember me, but my husband and I adopted a sibling set that you featured on a Wednesday’s Child segment nearly 4 years ago. Our family has been through enormous turmoil and trauma since then, but today I want to tell you about a victory.

Jon’Tay is my oldest son, and he is a senior at Nolan Catholic High School. He has worked diligently for the past two years, academically and athletically. His progress over the past three years is nothing short of amazing. He managed to not only survive, but thrive during a pandemic, his brothers needing to be placed in treatment facilities, and healing from his own traumas. He is a light for a lot of people, and we are so proud of him.



Today I received a phone call telling me that he is being awarded the Tom Landry Classic scholarship. I can’t even type this without crying. He did it. He has done what statistically shouldn’t be possible.

And this summer, we will be taking him to college. He hasn’t made up his mind as to where yet, because he has had multiple schools offer him a spot on their roster in the fall. My cup runneth over.

Again, I just wanted to share with you his success, because I have learned they are few and far between with kids from hard places.

Thank you for ‘introducing’ us to this wonderful young man.